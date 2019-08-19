State AGs ready their own tech antitrust probe - WSJ

A coalition of state attorneys general is getting closer to a full-scale joint antitrust probe of big tech, the WSJ reports, which would add still more pressure to an industry facing multiple federal looks.

The focus would be whether a handful of companies are using market power to stifle competition. Part of that would include the issue of civil investigative demands, similar to subpoenas for information.

The push is expected to get a formal launch next month.

Likely in the crosshairs is the big four: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

The exact states involved are still in flux, but the group is said to have about a dozen AGs, both Democratic and Republican.