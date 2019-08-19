White House eyes payroll tax cut to tackle slowing economy - Washington Post

White House officials have been considering a temporary payroll tax cut as a way to offset an economic slowdown, the Washington Post reports, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The discussions only began in recent days and officials haven't yet decided on whether to formally push Congress to approve such a cut, they told the newspaper.

The Obama administration temporarily cut the 6.2% tax used to finance Medicare and Social Security programs to 4.2% to encourage more consumer spending in the last economic downturn.

The tax was reset back to 6.2% in 2013.