IQiyi -9.6% as losses widen on higher spending

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) has dropped 9.6% after hours following its Q2 report, where it grew revenues by double digits but increased operating losses as content and marketing costs continued to increase.

Revenues rose 15% to 7.1B yuan; costs of revenues increased 14%, to 7B yuan. Of those costs, content costs rose 7% to 5B yuan.

Meanwhile, SG&A expenses increased 4@% to 1.3B yuan and R&D expenses jumped 48% to 654.6M yuan.

Operating loss increased to 1.9B yuan from 1.3B, and attributable net loss ticked up to 2.3B ($339M) form 2.1B yuan.

Revenue breakout: Membership services, 3.4B yuan (up 38%); Online advertising, 2.2B yuan (down 16%); Content distribution, 517.9M yuan (down 4%); other, 979.2M yuan (up 82%).

Liquidity was 16.4B yuan (about $2.4B) as of quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

