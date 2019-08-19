Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says the first train of the Cameron LNG liquefaction export project in Louisiana has started commercial operations under Cameron's tolling agreements.

SRE says it expects its share of full-year run-rate earnings from the first three trains at Cameron LNG to come in at $400M-$450M/year when all three trains achieve commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements.

Train 1 is part of Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG liquefaction export project which includes a projected export capacity of 12M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, or 1.7B cf/day of natural gas.

SRE indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG, with smaller shares owned by Total (NYSE:TOT), Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF) and Japan LNG Investment.