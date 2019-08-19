Production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power cut, Exxon says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says production is shut at the 220K bbl/day Hibernia oil platform off eastern Canada after a temporary power outage led to oil and water leaking into the ocean.

XOM estimates 14 barrels of oil leaked, but it is the second spill in a month from the platform and comes just days after Hibernia resumed production following a mid-July leak.

XOM says Hibernia experienced a temporary loss of power on Aug. 17 that shut down the compressed air system, which resulted in a drop in air pressure that ultimately led to the platform's drain system overflowing and releasing oil and water into the ocean.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) also own stakes in the Hibernia platform.