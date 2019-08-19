MDA chosen for two Canadian Space Agency contracts

MDA (NYSE:MAXR) has been chosen on two contracts from the Canadian Space Agency to work on the Gateway External Robotic Interfaces project.

That will provide interfaces for the XLA/XDA (eXploration Large Arm/eXploration Dexterous Arm), the major elements in the Canadarm3 robotic system.

The Gateway is NASA-led; Maxar will build and fly the first element of the Gateway (the Power and Propulsion Element) and provide a robotic arm called SAMPLR, to one day be used as part of a payload delivery to the lunar surface.