U.S. Steel to temporarily lay off hundreds of Michigan workers

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) will lay off hundreds of workers at its Great Lakes facility in Michigan in the coming weeks for as long as six months or more, according to a filing with the state.

The company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed on Aug. 5 that it expects to lay off fewer than 200 workers following its decision to halt production at the Michigan facility.

An official at the United Steelworkers union, which represents U.S. Steel workers, says layoffs also are planned for the Gary Works facility in Indiana, but a U.S. Steel spokesperson says the company currently does not expect any employment level changes at the Indiana plant.