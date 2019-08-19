Sarepta -13% on FDA concerns about muscular dystrophy drug

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) sinks after-hours on news that the Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about its New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

SRPT says the FDA's Complete Response Letter pointed to concerns about a risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides.

SRPT President and CEO Doug Ingram says the company is "very surprised" at the FDA's findings, since "over the entire course of its review, the agency did not raise any issues suggesting the non-approvability of golodirsen, including the issues that formed the basis of the complete response letter."

The company says it will request a meeting with the FDA to determine next steps.