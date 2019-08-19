Vale subject of new Brazil dam disaster probe

Brazil's securities regulator says it has opened up an additional investigation into whether Vale (NYSE:VALE) executives breached their fiduciary duties in January's tailings dam burst which killed nearly 250 people.

The securities regulator, which has the power to impose fines and bar executives from working at listed companies in Brazil, says the investigation does not concern environmental issues, which it said other agencies are probing.

Separately, Germany's TÜV SÜD says it has pulled out of conducting safety assessments of dams in Brazil.

The January collapse of the Vale tailings dam flooded the town of Brumadinho with mining waste water only four months after TÜV SÜD had vouched for the safety of the structure.