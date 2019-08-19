Apple's streaming spending races past $6B - FT

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) spending plans for its streaming service have raced past initial assumptions, the Financial Times reports, saying the company has now committed $6B-plus for original shows and films.

The tech giant had originally set a $1B milestone -- but each passing week brings more details about hot competition in the streaming wars coming from not only Netflix, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Hulu but also WarnerMedia (NYSE:T), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Disney (NYSE:DIS).

One high-profile Apple show (The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell) has already logged hundreds of millions of dollars in spending; a higher price per episode than HBO's pricey Game of Thrones, the FT says.

Apple's overall budget still trails Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) expected $15B, but heavy per-show spending (and earlier payment) is helping it to secure talent for deals.

Apple's TV Plus is set to go live within the next two months as it races the November opening of Disney Plus, according to the report.