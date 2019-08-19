EQM Midstream stops work on part of Mountain Valley pipeline

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) says it told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission it would stop some work on the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reviews permits.

EQM says it has voluntarily suspended new work on Mountain Valley in areas where such activities present a potential risk to endangered species or destruction of critical habitat areas.

The decision to suspend work follows a lawsuit that was early last week filed by the Sierra Club in the Fourth U.S. Court of Appeals.

EQM says it plans to continue construction in other areas along the route and reportedly is still targeting a mid-2020 in-service date for the $5B pipeline.

Mountain Valley Pipeline is a joint venture of EQM, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).