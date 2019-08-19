Walmart chief marketing officer exiting - Ad Age

Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Messing is exiting the company, Ad Age reports, in order to return home to the San Francisco Bay area.

Some of her roles are going to former Target chief marketer Michael Francis, who's consulted for Walmart since late 2015 and will now join full-time.

Francis will guide the Retail Marketing team, Walmart says, though it's searching for a new permanent chief marketing officer and a direct report that will be senior VP of Retail Marketing.

It's the latest in a number of changes to the marketing organization since longtime CMO Stephen Quinn exited in late 2015.