Coal companies Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource cut at J.P. Morgan
Aug. 19, 2019 1:44 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Peabody Energy (BTU +2%) and Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP +0.5%) are both downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at J.P. Morgan, where analyst John Bridges says coal stock prices have fallen well below expected price targets based on long-term value.
- But Bridges, who also cites a rising risk of recession for the downgrades, also sees the potential of the coal stocks to deliver a tobacco-like recovery on the basis that while the sector's products are unpopular they are still needed.
- BTU's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
