Equinor, Gazprom lose European gas market share as LNG surges - Reuters
Aug. 19, 2019 1:57 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), OGZPYEQNR, OGZPYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Europe's two biggest suppliers of pipeline gas, Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), have lost market share for the first time in at least four years, Reuters reports, as liquefied natural gas imports have surged into the region over the past 10 months.
- The share of Norwegian gas reportedly dropped to 33% from 38% in the prior-year period, while Gazprom's share edged down by 1% from the previous year to 32% but it was the first Y/Y decline since 2014-15.
- Despite its market share loss, Gazprom's total gas exports to Europe rose as the region imported 9% more gas from October to August, compared with the same period in 2017-18.
- LNG imports into Europe have jumped amid lower than expected spot demand from Asia, which has helped to send European gas prices to 10-year lows and filled European storages to multi-year highs.