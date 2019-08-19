Equinor, Gazprom lose European gas market share as LNG surges - Reuters

  • Europe's two biggest suppliers of pipeline gas, Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), have lost market share for the first time in at least four years, Reuters reports, as liquefied natural gas imports have surged into the region over the past 10 months.
  • The share of Norwegian gas reportedly dropped to 33% from 38% in the prior-year period, while Gazprom's share edged down by 1% from the previous year to 32% but it was the first Y/Y decline since 2014-15.
  • Despite its market share loss, Gazprom's total gas exports to Europe rose as the region imported 9% more gas from October to August, compared with the same period in 2017-18.
  • LNG imports into Europe have jumped amid lower than expected spot demand from Asia, which has helped to send European gas prices to 10-year lows and filled European storages to multi-year highs.
