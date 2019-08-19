Apple TV Plus targets $9.99 price, November launch - Bloomberg

More (and juicier) tidbits dribbling out tonight about the launch of Apple TV Plus (NASDAQ:AAPL), from Bloomberg: The company is looking at a November debut and a $9.99/month price point after a free trial.

The timing is a critical point amid thinking that Apple wants to race to get its subscription video service out alongside the launch of Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS), set for Nov. 12.

And pricing is also key, as the streaming market starts to fill up with big spenders competing hard for a rapidly growing universe of cord-cutters and other content consumers. Disney plans to charge $6.99/month for its offering, while the least expensive plans from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) are $8.99/month.

And big services are still on the way from WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

If Apple TV Plus comes in at $9.99/month, that would match the price of Apple News.

Apple's also considering splitting the difference on release strategy between Netflix's "binge it all" and HBO's weekly approach: It may release the first three episodes of a show at once, then switch to weekly for the rest.

Earlier, a Financial Times report noted that Apple was blowing past its initial $1B spending estimates for content, passing $6B and more.