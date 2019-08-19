Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields

Utility stocks (NYSEARCA:XLU) have not been rising as much as might have been expected this month given the recent sharp drop in bond yields, WSJ's Jessica Menton writes.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) each have outgained the S&P 500 in August, rising at least 3.1%, but Menton says those gains are relatively modest given that investors have flooded into government bonds in recent weeks, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to multiyear lows.

Menton says one reason is because S&P 500 sectors perceived as safer such as utilities already had outperformed the broader market over the prior three months, leaving less room to rise after that rally.

Another likely reason stems from lingering concerns about what PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) safety issues could mean for the broader industry; shares sank 25% in today's trade after a judge ruled that a jury could decide whether the company's equipment caused California's deadly Tubbs wildfire in 2017.

"PG&E has made a lot of people concerned about whether or not these companies have been making the capital reinvestment to keep their businesses safe," portfolio manager Tom Plumb tells WSJ.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, IDU, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, PSCU, FXU