Tesla offers new solar power rentals

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is once again offering to rent solar panels to homeowners in a bid to revive its slumping home solar business.

Rentals will be available in six states - Arizona, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico - starting as low as $50 per month (plus tax) with no upfront costs or long-term contract.

Once among the largest installers of renewables through SolarCity, the company is now a distant third in U.S. solar power behind SunRun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) which deployed 103 and 56 megawatts of new installations last quarter, respectively. Tesla only installed 29 megawatts.