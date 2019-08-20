Huawei founder sees 'live or die moment'
- The U.S. government's decision to add more Huawei affiliates to a blacklist is "unjust" and "politically motivated" and will not help the country advance its technological leadership, the Chinese telecom equipment supplier said in a statement.
- On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Secretary extended by another 90 days a temporary reprieve for Huawei to continue doing business with American companies, but the Bureau of Industry and Security added another 46 Huawei affiliates to the blacklist, bringing the total up to over 100.
- Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei further warned in an internal memo the company is at a "live or die moment" and advised underutilized employees to form "commando squads" to explore new projects.