Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder - FTC

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) plan to integrate Instagram and WhatsApp more closely could hinder any attempts to break up the social media giant.

"If they're maintaining separate business structures and infrastructure, it's much easier to have a divestiture in that circumstance than in where they're completely enmeshed and all the eggs are scrambled," FTC Chairman Joseph Simons told the FT.

Facebook has been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over data privacy practices and how its subsidiaries process personal data.

The tech giant bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1B people.