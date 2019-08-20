BHP promises record dividend payout

Aug. 20, 2019 3:59 AM ETBHP Group (BHP)BHPBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • BHP (NYSE:BHP) has pledged a record dividend to shareholders, making it the latest global miner to lift returns after a sharp rise in iron-ore prices.
  • The company will pay $1.33 a share for the full year, above its own policy of returning 50% of earnings to shareholders.
  • It comes as BHP reported a $8.31B net profit for the 12 months through June - its highest in five years - reflecting the higher iron-ore price and one-off charges much lower than a year earlier.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.