BHP promises record dividend payout
Aug. 20, 2019 3:59 AM ETBHP Group (BHP)BHPBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BHP (NYSE:BHP) has pledged a record dividend to shareholders, making it the latest global miner to lift returns after a sharp rise in iron-ore prices.
- The company will pay $1.33 a share for the full year, above its own policy of returning 50% of earnings to shareholders.
- It comes as BHP reported a $8.31B net profit for the 12 months through June - its highest in five years - reflecting the higher iron-ore price and one-off charges much lower than a year earlier.