Get rid of Irish backstop for Brexit deal - Johnson

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk late Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the controversial Irish backstop plan was "unviable" and must be removed.

He also hinted that such an effort could see a Brexit deal approved by a majority of parliament before an Oct. 31 deadline for the U.K. to leave the bloc.

Brexiteers fear the backstop would prevent the U.K. striking trade deals with other nations after Brexit, while the EU maintains it's essential for the free movement of goods, services and people.

FTSE 100 +0.4% ; Sterling -0.3% to 1.2090.

