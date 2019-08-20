Italy needs €50B budget for 'shock' stimulus - Salvini

A €50B budget is necessary next year to bring about a "shock" fiscal stimulus, according to the leader of Italy's ruling League party, Matteo Salvini.

He recently pulled the plug on a coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, starting a potential countdown to elections which could complicate the nation's preparations for the 2020 budget.

Investors must now wait to see if a fragmented parliament and the Italian President Sergio Mattarella can find an exit strategy that will, at the very least, provide some certainty about the country’s immediate future.

