WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp is in talks with multiple Indonesian digital payment firms to offer their mobile transaction services, in a bid to tap the nation's fast growing e-commerce sector, Reuters reports.

It would become the second country worldwide where WhatsApp introduces such services, as it awaits regulatory approval from India, which has been delayed due to local data storage rules.

Unlike in India where it plans to offer direct peer-to-peer payment services, WhatsApp will simply serve as a platform in Indonesia supporting payments via local digital wallets due to tough licensing regulations.