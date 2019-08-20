Jacobs to acquire Wood's Nuclear Business

Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) to acquire John Wood Group's Nuclear business for an enterprise value of £250M (~$300M) on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

"This acquisition further strengthens Jacobs' position in highly profitable and complementary sectors within nuclear and defense, enhancing our recognized program management skills with deep, technical expertise," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou.

The company expects adjusted EPS accretion of $0.10 to $0.12 in the first year of ownership.

The acquisition provides higher-margin solutions in line with strategic focus.

The transaction is expected to close by Jacobs' 2Q20.

The company has agreed to pay a fee of ~$9M to John Wood Group in certain circumstances where the transaction is not cleared by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority.

Jacobs expects to finance the transaction through cash on hand and existing credit facilities.