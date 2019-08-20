Futures steady after earlier gains

Wall Street rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in bond yields continued, easing ongoing recession fears. While the rally continued overnight, stock index futures have now given back gains and are hugging the flatline.

Traders remain focused on U.S.-China trade relations after a temporary reprieve for Huawei, and on monetary policy, after President Trump said the central bank showed "horrendous lack of vision."

He also called on the Fed to instigate a rate cut of 1%, as well as a package of QE measures to stimulate the economy and efforts to address dollar strength.