Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 3% in Q2, missing consensus estimate of 3.2%.
The comp sales for the U.S. stores was 3.1%.
Gross margin rate declined 20 bps to 33.8%.
SG&A expense rate flat at 16.4%.
Operating margin rate down 20 bps to 15.9%.
Merchandise inventory grew 5% to $14.74B.
Number of customer transactions flat Y/Y at 455.5M, while the average ticket price increased 1.7% to $67.31.
Sales per square foot increased 1.1% to $509.55.
Store count +5 Y/Y to 2,291 for the period.
FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~+2.3% vs. 3.3% previously; Comparable-store sales: ~+4% vs. 5% previously; Diluted EPS: $10.03 (~+3.1%).
Shares are up a fraction premarket.
Previously: Home Depot EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Aug. 20)
