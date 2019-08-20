Elanco to acquire Bayer's animal health unit for $7.6B

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has agreed to acquire Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) animal health business in a cash and stock transaction. Specifically, Bayer will receive $5.32B in cash plus ~68M Elanco common shares valued at $2.28B.

Elanco plans to fund the cash portion with new debt and equity. When the deal closes in mid-2020, it expects to have a non-GAAP EBITDA leverage ratio of ~5x. Gross debt to non-GAAP EBITDA should drop to less than 3x by the end of 2022.

Mid-single-digit top line growth should continue.

Elanco will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the transaction.