AstraZeneca's Farxiga shows CV benefit in late-stage heart failure study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DAPA-HF, evaluating the effect of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Farxiga (dapagliflozin) on the rate of worsening heart failure or cardiovascular (CV) death in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction showed a treatment benefit. The trial met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in CV death or worsening of heart failure (defined as an urgent care visit or hospitalization) compared to placebo. Study participants included those with and without type 2 diabetes.

Complete data will be reviewed with regulatory authorities as soon as possible and submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The FDA approved the SGLT2 inhibitor in January 2014 for type 2 diabetes.

No new safety signals were observed.