Kohl's +4% after profit beat

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports comparable sales fell 2.9% in Q2 vs. -2.4% consensus, although they turned positive during the last six weeks of the quarter with 1% growth.

"This positive trend has continued into August driven by a successful start to the back-to-school season. We are confident that our upcoming brand launches, program expansions, and increased traffic from the Amazon returns program will incrementally contribute to our performance during the balance of the year and beyond," says Kohl's CEO Michelle Glass.

Gross margin fell 70 bps to 38.8% of sales during the quarter vs. 39.2% consensus.

Looking ahead, Kohl's management reaffirms full-year profit guidance for EPS of $5.15 to $5.45 vs. $5.23 consensus.

Shares of Kohl's are up 4.21% premarket to $50.23.

