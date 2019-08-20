Ares Management closes fifth European real estate fund at ~€1.8B

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) reports the final closing of Ares European Real Estate Fund V SCSp ((EF V fund)) at €1.78B ($1.97B), the largest Ares real estate private equity fundraise to date.

Beats its target of €1.78B and the €1.1B raised for Ares European Real Estate Fund IV in December 2014.

The EF V fund targets investments in residential, office, industrial and mixed-use assets, predominantly located in the largest and most liquid European markets including Germany, France, the U.K., and Spain.

~40% of the fund’s equity has been committed to nine investments across a portfolio of properties weighted towards the residential and office sectors in markets such as Germany, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria, and the U.K.

