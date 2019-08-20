Citi downgrades HP ahead of earnings

Update with more details from the downgrade:

Analyst Jim Suva says expectations for a H2 recovery in IT Enterprise spending will likely become more muted due to the macro backdrop.

Suva says PCs could see an upside from increased demand ahead of the China tariffs, though that could wane in the coming quarters as Windows 7 is set to expire early next year.

Original post: Citi downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the target to $21.

HP will report earnings on August 22. Consensus estimates expect $14.59B in revenue with $0.55 EPS.