BMO, Scotiabank test quantum computing speedups for trading products

BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) tested a proof-of-concept technology to discover computational speedups and improved accuracy in trading products using a quantum algorithm developed by Xanadu known as quantum Monte Carlo.

"This project allowed us to forecast the disruptive potential for derivatives pricing over the coming years, paving the way for near real-time pricing and significantly lower power overhead," said Tom Bromley, researcher and project lead at Xanadu.

As part of the proof-of-concept project with BMO and Scotiabank, Xanadu built a software suite to simulate quantum Monte Carlo on a variety of trading products. This allows for benchmarking of the quantum speedup using conventional high-performance computers.