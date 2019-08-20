Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag

U.S. apparel companies may have to close stores as a result of additional pressure on profit from any extension of tariffs on Chinese imports.

The total amount of apparel, shoes and hats subject to the 10% tariff due on September 1 is estimated to be $33B.

While most apparel companies are expected to absorb the cost increase themselves or negotiate ways to cut expenses with their Chinese manufacturers instead of raising prices, any new tariffs are seen being passed on right to consumers. Some manufacturing has been sent to Vietnam, but capital investments in equipment makes that option for many companies.

The sector has seen sharp share price swings up and down off the tariff developments.

Select apparel stocks: Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), PVH (NYSE:PVH), G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII), Carter's (NYSE:CRI), Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), Caleres (NYSE:CAL), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Skechers (NYSE:SKX), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), Express (NYSE:EXPR), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Guess (NYSE:GES) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).