Raymond James weakens Itron bull stance

Aug. 20, 2019 7:29 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)ITRIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Update with more details from the downgrade:
  • The firm says it remains bullish on the stock, but "easy money has been made" with shares up 50% from a March low as of yesterday's close.
  • Raymond James doesn't expect any major catalysts in the next six months, but still sees the long-term story as appealing.
  • Original: Raymond James downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from Strong Buy to Outperform with a $75 price target, a 7% upside. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
  • Earlier this month, ITRI reported Q2 beats with 8% Y/Y revenue growth.
  • Itron closed yesterday up 0.5% to $70.02.
