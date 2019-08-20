Aerie Pharma launches early-stage study of sustained-release implant for nAMD or DME

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) AR-13503 Sustained Release Implant in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) or diabetic macular edema (DME).

The first stage of the study will assess the safety and tolerability of a single intravitreal injection of AR-13503 SR Implant, using two doses, in up to 12 subjects (open label). The second stage will randomize up to 90 subjects who will receive low- or high-dose AR-13503 SR Implant as monotherapy and in combination with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Eylea (aflibercept).

The estimated completion date is September 2021.

AR-13503 SR Implant is a bio-erodible polyesteramide polymer implant that provides controlled release of AR-13503, a proprietary, small-molecule inhibitor of both Rho kinase and Protein kinase C, over a sustained period. It is designed to be administered approximately once every six months by intravitreal injection.