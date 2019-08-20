China Lending gets deficiency notice from Nasdaq

China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) receives a notification from Nasdaq advising the company that it no longer meets the minimum $1.00 per share Nasdaq continued listing requirement.

CLDC has until Feb. 11, 2020 to regain compliance.

The company intends to continue to monitor the bid price for its common stock.

If its common shares do not trade at a level that is likely to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements, China Lending's board will consider alternative options that may be available to achieve compliance.