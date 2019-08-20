Seadrill narrows loss, sees some improving trends

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +11% pre-market after reporting a narrower than expected Q2 loss and seeing continued improvement in Q3.

SDRL says it made $69M in Q2 adjusted EBITDA, above the $55M it forecast in May, and sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $70M-$75M vs. $61M analyst consensus estimate.

Q2 operating revenues totaled $321M, down 8% from $348M in the year-earlier quarter, and rig contract revenues fell 18% to $253M from $311M a year ago; order backlog at June 30 was ~$1.9B.

SDRL says the spot market for short term work remains competitive and rates for longer-term work are improving.

SDRL says it sees "pockets of strength in the markets for harsh environment units and high-end ultra-deepwater drillships, with marketed utilization approaching 90%. The improvements in forward pricing and utilization are leading indicators that the recovery is progressing, and we believe benign environment floater fixtures made in 2018 marked the low point."

The company also sees improving trends in the premium jack-up market, with marketed utilization above 80% and rates trending towards $100K/day, and says "while we are committed to continuing our disciplined approach to jack-up reactivations, we believe there are near term opportunities for some of our idle units."