Fabrinet targets trimmed after earnings

Analysts weigh in after Fabrinet's (NYSE:FN) Q4 report with downside Q1 guidance.

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating but lowers the target from $69 to $64, citing the lower earnings estimates.

The firm calls Fabrinet "one of the better ways to play the optical market" and expects sustained strength in Telco optics. Piper sees the Huawei-related issues as short-term headwinds.

B. Riley stays on the sidelines and trims the target from $56 to $54. The firm's long-term concern is that sales to Huawei could suffer from China's "de-Americanization of its supply chain."