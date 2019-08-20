Tech | On the Move

Fabrinet targets trimmed after earnings

|About: Fabrinet (FN)|By:, SA News Editor

Analysts weigh in after Fabrinet's (NYSE:FNQ4 report with downside Q1 guidance.

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating but lowers the target from $69 to $64, citing the lower earnings estimates.

The firm calls Fabrinet "one of the better ways to play the optical market" and expects sustained strength in Telco optics. Piper sees the Huawei-related issues as short-term headwinds.

B. Riley stays on the sidelines and trims the target from $56 to $54. The firm's long-term concern is that sales to Huawei could suffer from China's "de-Americanization of its supply chain."

Fabrinet shares are down 16% pre-market to $47.44. The firm has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

