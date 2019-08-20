Bombardier confirms three-year U.K. services contract

Bombardier Transportation (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) has signed a new Train Services Agreement with Abellio and Eversholt Rail for the new East Midlands Railway franchise in the U.K.

Under the new agreement which lasts until December 31, 2022, Bombardier will maintain class 222 diesel-electric multiple unit trains at Derby Etches Park depot for use on East Midlands Railway mainline services.

The new agreement follows the company's previous role in maintaining the 125 miles per hour trains for the former East Midlands Trains franchise. The contract is valued at approximately £133M.