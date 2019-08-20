Boston Properties prices $700M of senior unsecured notes due 2030

Boston Properties Limited Partnership, an operating partnership of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) has agreed to sell $700M of 2.900% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2030 in an underwritten public offering at 99.954% of the principal amount to yield 2.905% to maturity.

The offering is expected to close on September 3.

The estimated net proceeds from this offering are expected to be ~$693.8M and will be used to fund the redemption of the $700M of outstanding 5.625% senior notes due November 15, 2020.

BPLP delivered notice to the trustee that it exercised its right to redeem the 2020 Notes on September 18, 2019.

The redemption of the 2020 Notes may result in a loss of ~$0.17 per diluted share in 3Q19 related to the early extinguishment of debt and the refinancing will reduce 2019 diluted FFO per share by ~$0.14 per share, reflecting the loss on early extinguishment of debt, interest savings associated with this refinancing and interest earned on the net proceeds of the offering pending the redemption.