Vivus up 30% premarket on positive Qsymia data in gastric sleeve surgery

Results from a pilot study conducted at the Wake Forest School of Medicine evaluating VIVUS' (NASDAQ:VVUS) Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release (ER) capsules, administered before and after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy via continuous intravenous infusion (CIV), showed that patients lost more weight and had a greater probability of achieving a body mass index (BMI) of less than 40 compared with patients undergoing surgery alone without anti-obesity medication.

25 subjects with a BMI of at least 50 (extremely obese) participated in the study. Patients in the experimental arm received a dose of 3.75/23 mg of Qsymia once daily for two weeks then 7.5/46 mg once daily. They were tapered off the medication starting two weeks prior to surgery then resumed at 7.5/46 mg daily for one month following the procedure.

Baseline BMI in the experimental group was 61.2 ± 7.1 kg/m2 compared with 57.0 ± 5.6 kg/m2 in the control group. At month 24, mean BMI was 33.8 kg/m2 in the experimental group vs. 42 kg/m2 for control.

Larger studies are next up if the company decides to advance development for this use.