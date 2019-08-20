Jumia +4% as bear steps to sidelines

Morgan Stanley upgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight citing the 40% pullback since the May earnings report. Jumia will report Q2 results tomorrow.

Analyst Brian Nowak sees the potential for negative revisions around the October IPO lockup expiration, and he sees the bear case as more likely than the bull case. But Nowak still sees "strategic and scarcity value associated with the asset."

Price target drops from $22 to $13.