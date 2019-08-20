Harmony Gold production, cash flows lifted by Moab Khotsong, Hidden Valley

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) +1% pre-market after reporting headline earnings for the full year ended June 30 rose to 1.07B South African rand from 763M rand in the previous financial year, helped by full-year production contributions from its Moab Khotsong mine in South Africa and the Hidden Valley operations in Papua New Guinea.

HMY's unadjusted net loss for the fiscal year totaled 2.61B rand compared with a 4.47B rand loss in the prior year, as impairments for the period fell 27% to 3.9B rand.

Operating cash flow for the year increased to 4.68B rand from 3.88B in the previous fiscal year, as revenues for the year rose 32% to 26.91B rand.

Full-year gold production rose 17% Y/Y to 1.44M oz., and the company says it expects to produce 1.46M oz. of gold in FY 2020.