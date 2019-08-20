Ray Dalio inspires a risk parity ETF

An exchange-traded fund based on a strategy popularized by Ray Dalio may be available as soon as November, according to Alex Shahidi of Advanced Research Investment Solutions.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR), an actively managed ETF, seeks to generate positive returns during periods of economic growth, preserve capital during periods of economic contraction, and preserve real rates of return during periods of heightened inflation.

The fund’s investment adviser seeks to invest assets to achieve exposures similar to those of the Advanced Research Risk Parity Index, a rules-based index created by ARIS, according to a regulatory filing made by TidalETF Trust.

ARIS is working with Tosoro Investments to start the fund.

The RPAR Index allocates its exposure to four asset classes -- U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, global equities, commodities, and U.S. Treasury bonds -- using a “risk-parity” approach that seeks to achieve an equal balance between the risk associated with each asset class based on the long-term historic volatility exhibited by each asset class.

Lower risk asset classes (such as U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) will generally have higher notional allocations than higher risk asset classes (such as global equities).

Fund expenses and fees weren't yet estimated.