Vistra Energy strengthens ERCOT position with Ambit Energy deal

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) agrees to acquire Ambit Energy for $475M in cash, which will expand its share of the ERCOT residential market to 32% from 25% and an industry-leading 26% in all U.S. competitive markets.

Dallas-based Ambit Ambit serves 1.1M residential customer equivalents in 17 states and is the largest energy-focused direct seller in the U.S.

VST expects the Ambit business will contribute $125M to adjusted EBITDA after the full run-rate of $25M of anticipated annual synergies is achieved.

VST says the deal increases the match of its generation to retail load profile to ~58%, more than a 20% increase since the Dynegy acquisition; 63% match in ERCOT with 75% at peak, further enhancing VST's integrated value proposition.