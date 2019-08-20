JPMorgan a believer in Beyond Meat

JPMorgan takes Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to an Overweight rating from Neutral as it points to the potential for the company to acquire new food service customers. The analyst team also makes the case that valuation on Beyond Meat is attractive on a long-term view.

The firm is also positive on the near term with new chains selling Beyond Burger products. "We thus think the potential for sales to keep beating consensus estimates is legitimate," advises JP.

JP assigns a price target of $189 to BYND vs. the sell-side average PT of $160.14.