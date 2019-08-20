JPMorgan warms up to Campbell Soup

JPMorgan upgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to a Neutral rating from Underweight.

"On the positive side, sales are likely to improve this winter, the stock is no longer expensive versus the group, and LNCE-related synergies are flowing through nicely. On the less positive side, we do not have a valuation argument for a constructive rating, the soup category remains structurally challenged, and CPB is still running three separate DSD systems (a lot of complexity)," notes analyst Ken Goldman.

JPMorgan sets a price target of $41