JPMorgan warms up to Campbell Soup

JPMorgan upgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to a Neutral rating from Underweight.
"On the positive side, sales are likely to improve this winter, the stock is no longer expensive versus the group, and LNCE-related synergies are flowing through nicely. On the less positive side, we do not have a valuation argument for a constructive rating, the soup category remains structurally challenged, and CPB is still running three separate DSD systems (a lot of complexity)," notes analyst Ken Goldman.
JPMorgan sets a price target of $41
Shares of CPB are up 0.58% premarket to $43.44.
