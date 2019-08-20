Teva launches generic EpiPen Jr in U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announces the U.S. commercial launch of its generic version of Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) emergency allergic reaction med EpiPen Jr (epinephrine injection, USP) Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg.

The wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) is $300 for a 2-pack.

Teva's generic equivalent of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr use Antares Pharma's (NASDAQ:ATRS) VIBEX push button auto-injector.

There has been a shortage of EpiPen in the U.S. for over a year so the demand for Teva's offering should be robust.