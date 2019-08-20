McCormick -1% after JPMorgan cut

JPMorgan drops McCormick (NYSE:MKC) to an Underweight rating from Neutral.

Analyst Ken Goldman notes MKC's fundamentals are attractive relative to packaged food peers and the spice category is strong, but thinks the magnitude of margin expansion experienced over the past year is unlikely to recur, and the stock’s much higher-than-average valuation looks stretched to us.

M&A is seen as a positive catalyst for the shares, especially after the success of the French's / Frank's RedHot acquisition.

JPMorgan sets a price target of $154 vs. the average sell-side PT of $151.67.