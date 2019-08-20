Notable insider action at Red Rock Resorts

Entities controlled by Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta increased their ownership stake in the company over the last few weeks, updates CDC Gaming Reports.

The Fertitta brothers bought $28.4M worth of shares on August 8-9 and another $13.6M worth of shares on August 14-16.

Deutsche Bank gaming Carlo Santarelli says the Fertitta brothers were showing their belief in the Palms project. "We view the activity as a distinct positive, further supporting the view that management believes the locals market remains, and will remain, healthy and that the Palms redevelopment will find its footing over time," he notes.